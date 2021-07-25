Portsmouth fail to build on promising start as they suffer defeat to new Southern Premier League Division 1 leaders Totton & Eling.

Ben Duggan top scored for Portsmouth in their SPL Division 1 loss to Totton & Eling. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Ben Duggan compiled his fourth score of more than 50 in his last six innings, but the visitors were well beaten by five wickets.

Duggan, deputising as skipper, hit 54 and shared a third wicket stand of 69 with wicketkeeper Jack Marston (33) as Portsmouth reached 117-2.

But both players, as well as Joe Kooner-Evans, were then dismissed without a run being added.

A further collapse saw the last five wickets tumble for just 13 runs as Portsmouth were all out for 147 at Southern Gardens.

That was never likely to be a winning total, especially once opener Harrison Clarke (52) and Owen Morris (40) added 60 for the third wicket before both were dismissed by Jonathan Brook (2-41).

The hosts eventually sealed victory in the 36th over.

South African Harlan Greig bagged 5-16 in the only other SPL second tier game to survive the overnight rain as New Milton thumped St Cross 2nds.

He bagged 5-16 off eight overs - taking his seasonal league tally to 22 - as St Cross were shot out for 92.

Ryan Beck (37 not out) and Toby Edwards (34) saw New Milton to a six-wicket win in 17 overs.