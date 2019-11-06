Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre celebrating unprecedented Elite results in British Grade finals

Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre boys squad claimed unprecedented results when they competed in the British Grade finals in Birmingham.

The three-day event is held annual at the GMAC centre, Alexander Stadium, and day one saw Elijah Robinson, Jack Sheen, Alex Fraser and Duro Houghton compete in the Level 1 Club grade.

Portsmouth Gymnastics Club members

Individually Elijah finished 5th, Jack 6th, Alex 8th and Duro 18th as the team won overall bronze.

Elijah, Jack and Alex have all been invited - along with their coach Alex Leidlmair - to attend a National reward training camp in Manchester next month.

On day two, Isaiah Lewis-Powell finished 10th in the Elite Level 3 category.

On the final day, PGC had three gymnasts in the five-man level 1 Elite team and three more that made the five-man level 2 Elite team.

Louie Pinhorne (14th ), Bertie O’Sullivan (15th ) and Henry Drackett (27th ) helped their team to the silver meda - the best result for the south region at elite level competition for years.

The Level 2s were not to be outdone and Jake Palmer finished a brilliant 4th place all around and Jude Moore and Loic Adedze were 27th and 28th respectively as their team won overall bronze.

Jake has also received an invitation to trial for the 2020 Great Britain squads at the end of this month.

Also competing for PGC were Leighton Critchett (54th, Level 2 Club grade), William Jefcoate-Scholes (30th, Level 3 Club grade) and Faris Akhtar (32nd, Level 4 Club grade).

Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre head coach Adam Paterson enthused: ‘The men’s coaching

team here are extremely proud of the results achieved this year.

‘Right from our youngest gymnasts through to our most senior, we have produced some fantastic results in 2019.

‘This was a great way to end the competition season for the team.’

