Portsmouth have been hit with disciplinary action by the Southern League after being found guilty of unacceptable behaviour in their defeat at Sparsholt last month.

Opener Ben Duggan has been given a one-match ban, all-rounder Fraser Hay a one-match ban, which is suspended, and captain Jack Marston has received a formal warning.

Portsmouth lost the game against their division-one promotion rivals by four wickets.

Marston admitted the St Helen’s side had been frustrated by their own performance but stressed it was totally out of character.

‘What happened was very disappointing and it was a game in which we didn't play well,’ the skipper said.

‘It was a big game and we were fired up for it.

‘Ben was guilty of showing dissent towards one of the umpire's decisions.

‘When Fraser missed a ball he ended up kicking a stump out of the ground.

‘There was no malice and it was totally out of character. Fraser knew it wasn't right and apologised immediately afterwards.

‘We think it is fair that his one-game ban has been suspended.

‘Neither player has been in any disciplinary trouble before. I received a formal warning because I was captain.

‘We are a very family-orientated club and know we have a great responsibility both as individuals and a team.

‘We are determined to put it behind us and focus on what we need to do to try to win promotion.’

Marston is keen to see Portsmouth stay behaved and maintain their winning momentum in Saturday’s visit to New Milton.

Duggan is ruled out because of his ban.

The visitors are gunning for a league double having beaten the New Forest side by 46 runs in the opening game of the season at St Helen’s.

After their problems at Sparsholt, Portsmouth bounced back in the best possible fashion last weekend by defeating Sarisbury Athletic twice in as many days.

First they triumphed by 51 runs in their division one encounter on Saturday, before storming to a nine-wicket win in the T20 Cup 24 hours later.

Marston added: ‘We responded in the best possible way.

‘Not only did we get our discipline back but we played really well in a game played in the right spirit.’