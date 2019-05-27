Portsmouth Pirates Aussie Rules team are looking to the future with juniors getting chance to try sport

Portsmouth Pirates Aussie Rules team hosted a junior session, with 23 Mini Pirates giving the sport a go.

The club have been re-established and are already making an impact in the league at senior level.

But they also want to focus on getting juniors involved in the sport.

It is a chance for children to try something different with Aussie Rules and enjoy being active.

Junior development officer, Neil Johnson said: ‘It’s great to be bringing junior footy to the area, the children had a great first session in the sunshine.

Many of the youngsters had never heard of the game until now, but have picked up the skills quickly and had an enjoyable time.’

Portsmouth Pirates are looking forward to continuing their venture into junior footy and opening up the sessions to a wider age range (currently under-nines) in the future.

If your child (any age) would be interested in giving Aussie Rules a go Portsmouth Pirates would love to hear from you.

Contact their junior section at portsmouthpiratesjuniors@gmail.com to register your interest.

