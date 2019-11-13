Portsmouth RFC ‘old boys’ take a stroll down memory lane

FORMER Portsmouth RFC players have taken another stroll down memory lane.

The annual get-together of ‘old boys’ took place prior to Portsmouth’s London League loss to Reeds Weybridge at Rugby Camp.

Portsmouth RFC 'old boys' reunion

Event organiser Hugh ‘Chalky’ White said the reunion was an important part of the club’s social activities.

‘Everyone has a great time,’ he said. ‘Even though we hear the same stories every year.

‘Each year the stories are told, and everyone enjoys themselves so much they wake up the following morning and can’t remember them.

‘Then, the following year, the stories are told again and everyone has a great time laughing about them!

From left - Colin Richardson, Ken Till, Nigel Morgan John Whitehouse, Tony Clarke, Pete Knock, Pete Smout, Jamie Cook, Pip Robson, Peter Golding, Peter McGowry

‘Rugby is just one great family. You could walk into a pub in somewhere like Japan and within minutes make friends for life. I’m not sure you get that in any other sport.

‘It was also good to see some women there. The Valkyries are probably the most successful team in the club at the moment. I know rugby is perceived as a male sport but I want to get more women involved.’

Among the attendees were Brian Hodges and Roy Harris, who played for Portsmouth in the 1950s.

England legend Jason Leonard, meanwhile, is to help Portsmouth RFC’s fundraising.

Brian Hodges, left, and Roy Harris - the two oldest players who attended the reunion at Portsmouth RFC

The 114-times capped player will be the guest speaker at a London-based lunch next May, with a grand auction planned as well.

The event is among those aimed at boosting the club’s coffers.

‘We have to look at different revenue streams,’ White said. ‘All monies raised will go back into the club to improve the facilities for everyone.’