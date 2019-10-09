Portsmouth's Pitt and Gray hold position with determined performance at Donington Park

Jason Pitt and Brian Gray held their position in the latest round of the British Superbike Championships at Donington Park.

The duo had to battle hard but came away with a 13th position and a 12th position from two races.

Portsmouth’s Pitt and Gray qualified 12th for race one in their pursuit of points for the High Wycombe-based Powerbiking race team.

Saturday’s race was a bit of a frenetic one for them.

With only a lap to go they were in 10th place, which would give them pole on the reversed grid on Sunday, when they had a moment with Andy Peach and Ken Edwards and lost three places to come home in 13th place.

The bad weather moved in on Saturday night and the morning warm up on Sunday only gave them five minutes of wet track time.

So thankfully Sunday’s race lined up on a dry track, this time with Gray and Pitt on the seventh row.

They had a bit more of a sedate race compared to Saturday, coming home in 12th place, thankfully hanging on to their ninth place in the championship.

But they are now 26 points behind John Holden and Lee Cain.

It was a tough weekend for the Brian Gray team’s other duo as Windsor’s Tommy Philp and Shropshire’s Tom Bryant finished sixth in opening race but they went spinning out of race two.

The final round takes place at Brands Hatch on October 18 to 20.