Portsmouth’s Jason Pitt teamed up with Brian Gray for a good weekend of racing in the British F1 Sidecar Championship at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

It was also round two of the British Superbike Championships at the venue, writes Barry Clay.

The High Wycombe Brian Gray Powerbiking Racing Team with team boss Gray was partnered by Pitt and they qualified in 14th place out of a field of 30 sidecars.

This is Pitt’s third year in the chair with Gray who starts his 52nd consecutive year racing.

The sidecars provided the finale to the weekend of racing and starting from pole were the Birchall brothers, Ben and Tom, who took the lead on the third lap and were never headed.

Gray and Pitt had a real fight on their hands further down the field with Martin Kirk and Shelley Smithies and Kevin Cable and Kyle Masters and at the line had to settle for 12th place but still in the points.

The next outing for the Brian Gray Powerbiking Racing Team is on May 18 to May 19 when Tommy Philp with Portsmouth’s Jonny Allum go to Donington for round three of their sidecar championship which they currently lead.