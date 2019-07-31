Portsmouth's Ricky Stevens eyes home comforts as Molson Group British Sidecar Championship arrives at Thruxton

Have your say

Ricky Stevens is eyeing home comforts at Thruxton.

The Portsmouth driver will race his Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki in round six of the Molson Group British Sidecar Championship this weekend.

A mixture of technical problems and misfortune have prevented Stevens and passenger Ryan Charlwood finding top gear this season.

The green shoots of recovery were clear at Snetterton last time out – as the two-time British champions enjoyed a brace of third-place finishes.

Now Stevens is hoping the familiar feel of the fast Hampshire circuit will help them rediscover their best form.

He said: ‘We’re feeling much more confident.

‘We feel like our luck has finally changed.

‘It’s been a very challenging championship this year to say the least.

‘We’ve been plagued with technical problems and involved in several crashes which have all taken their toll on us and the bike.

‘However, Snetterton was much more positive.

‘We were in the lead at some points and it felt good to be back in contention.

‘Thruxton is one of our favourite circuits as it’s very fast.

‘But it’s also our home round, so all our friends and family will be there.’

Stevens and Charlwood, who sit 13th overall, will be joined on the grid by Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team-mates Ben Holland and Lee Watson, who are 10th.

Holland, who hails from Havant, added: ‘We’re past the halfway point in the championship, so we need to secure some podium points to propel us up the table.

‘After such a difficult start it would be good to finish the season on a high.’