Portsmouth’s unbeaten Hampshire/Surrey hockey record ended by Aldershot & Farnham

Portsmouth’s unbeaten Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2 run was ended by table-topping Aldershot & Farnham.

Something had to give as Aldershot entered the game having won all six league games, and it was the home side’s undefeated record via a 3-0 scoreline.

The visitors enjoyed the best of the early exchanges, with an early short corner striking the crossbar.

The Portsmouth defence worked hard to keep their opponents out and, at the other end, Stu Avery narrowly failed to convert a short corner.

Rob Hunt's pace proved his downfall as he failed to slow down sufficiently to complete a cross which would have left Avery with just the keeper to beat.

Aldershot took the lead from a short corner which was dispatched low into the corner, beating both keeper Chris Ball and post man Jez Bulled.

The second half began with the same intensity as the first, but following a second Aldershot goal Portsmouth ended up controlling much of the second half.

Luke Parsons sent a shot skimming just wide following a superb pass from Avery, before a late flurry of controversial cards left Portsmouth with just 10 men on the field.

That left gaps at the back and Aldershot exploited this with a final goal.

Portsmouth’s man of the match was Chris Bollam.

*

Portsmouth 2nds claimed a second successive Hampshire Division 3 win.

Two goals in each half gave them a 4-0 success at Salisbury 2nds.

A clinical through ball from Ben Lawford presented Dan Brettell with the chance to open the scoring, and Alex Williams doubled the advantage.

The second half started much like the first half had ended, Portsmouth pressure paying off with another short corner goal - Freddie Steel finishing coolly into the bottom corner.

After Portsmouth survived going down to 10 men, Adam Nicholls completed the scoring from another short corner.

Man of the match was Ben Hayward for his excellent work down the right side.

*

Paul Barnes fired a first half hat-trick as Portsmouth 3rds defeated third-placed Southampton 3rds 5-2 in Hampshire Division 5

Portsmouth flew out of the blocks and pressed Southampton back which led to some outstanding team play from Alfie Hall, James Payne and Chris Palmer.

They went ahead when Palmer embarked on a pacy run before squaring the ball to Barnes to score.

Dan Hayward, Tristan Barnes, Alex Love, Adam Hartley and Andy Arnell produced some good defending, but couldn’t prevent a Southampton equaliser.

Undaunted, Barnes completed his treble from a couple of short corners.

After Southampton had reduced the arrears in the second half, Portsmouth's superior fitness told.

Chris Palmer and midfielder James Payne took advantage with late goals.

Paul Barnes was voted man of the match, but he said: ‘It was a real team effort today. This team is starting to remind me of the strong side we had a few seasons ago - well done to all involved.

‘I am proud to be man of the match but I voted for Dan Hayward who came back into the side showing resilience, grit and determination.’