Portsmouth snooker ace Samuel Laxton repeats his success with Cuestars silver tour title

Samuel Laxton returned to the scene of his greatest triumph – and repeated the feat.

The Portsmouth potter clinched the Cuestars under-21 silver tour championship a year after winning the bronze title.

Thomas Sharp with professional snooker player Robert 'The Milkman' Milkins. Picture: Tim Dunkley

And again it was at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

For the second year running, the 14-year-old dug deep into his reserves and discovered the resolve that has taken him over so many winning lines.

Laxton overcame Southend’s Richard Hillgrove 2-0 in the final.

He took the first frame on the pink and the second on the black.

Earlier, he had beaten his Waterlooville Sports Bar club-mate Zak Truscott 2-0 in the last-eight and rankings winner Shane Kearns, from Swindon, 2-1 in the semis.

Jesters is certainly a happy hunting ground for the teenager.

It was there that he won his only bronze tour rankings final in October, 2017 and reached his only silver tour rankings final last November.

Explaining why, he said: ‘This club is just amazing. There’s lots of tables and you don’t have to wait long for your next game.

‘You’re just playing all the time, which is what I like.’

For one crazy moment, it looked like Waterlooville Sports Bar, which opened less than three years, could collect all three Championship titles.

Jamie Wilson was so close to winning his first ever Cuestars tournament – eight-and-a-half years after making his debut.

The 15-year-old led rankings winner Oliver Sykes 2-0 in the gold final but lost 3-2.

He broke down on a run of 38 in among the balls in the decider and Sykes cleared to the black with a 60.

And Thomas Sharp was 1-0 up against Londoner John Donovan in the bronze final before going down 2-1.

Meanwhile, bronze rankings winner Owen Jenkins lost 2-1 to Donovan in the semis and George Laxton went down 2-0 to Thomas in the last eight.

There were group-stage exits for Chloe White (gold), Callum White (silver) and Jake Sharp (bronze).

For more information about event sponsor Jesters SC, visit www.jesterssnooker.co.uk

The following day, Samuel Laxton wrapped up his first Monday Junior Snooker League title at his home club.

He finished level on points with Wilson but had won two frames more over the 20-week season.

Truscott edged Jenkins by the same margin for third place.

Harry Wilson finished 11 points clear of Ryan Wilson at the top of division two.

Laxton heads to Leeds at the weekend for the last-16 stage of the English Under-14 Championship.

Tyler Rodgers dominated the second group in the Junior Pool League.

The 10-year-old was only beaten by Rhys Daffin in seven frames.

Division one leader Rhys Pearce was also one frame away from a perfect day.

He won eight out of nine and extended his advantage over defending champion Keira Hiscock to 14.5 points.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.