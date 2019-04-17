Craneswater A fielded their strongest team to make sure of a sixth title as they crushed Cowplain Z.

On paper Dave Rees was the only threat in an 11-1 scorecard. The Southsea cueists were in fine fettle with Rob Kirby hitting 82 and 45, an 88 by Pedro Ferguson and 39 from skipper Andy Boulton, writes Graham Simper.

Waterlooville A gave it a go to make it interesting but a 7-5 against a decent Bellair outfit was never enough.

Jamie Wilson did his best with 60, while Richie Burnett and Dusty Tingley got doubles. Paul Jagger and Greg Jones battled in response.

Craneswater Q and R were already doomed but Matt Small had the final say as the Q side shaded a 7-5 victory. Ian Russell and Jamie Farrow also troubled the scorers.

Steve Toms came to life in the second half of the season and knocked in breaks of 74 and 37 as Copnor A got through by the odd frame against Portchester X to take third spot.

Mark Tillison and Ant Lacey gave the city men the lead. Matt James and Mark Kingswell hit back for Jason Tame’s gang.

Craneswater Z also made Emsworth A work for a 7-5 success.

Aaron Brett rolled in a 33 break. However, Bobby Terry and Nick Fegan made Chris Hardyman happy to finish with a win and fourth place.

Waterlooville C avoided relegation in division two by holding on at Copnor E to win 7-5. Zak Truscott and skipper Rob Derry gave them an early advantage, then Derek Foster reduced the lead with visits of 50 and 30 which left it at 4-2 with six racks to go.

Fortunately they were shared and the drop was avoided by one frame.

Emsworth B slumped to a 9-3 defeat at Pompey Royals and were doomed to the lowest tier.

Gas were down a couple of weeks ago. North End Bowls gave them no respite, edging a 7-5 win. Paul Lees and Nick Kirby kept the Cowplain side in with a chance but Ade Pledge, Mike Dorey and Richard Jones had other ideas.

Waterlooville Allstars and Copnor D were sure of promotion and played out a 6-6 draw at Aston Road. Mark Lloyd and James Budd were on target for the top dogs but Steve Green and Bob Baldacchino responded.

In division three Al’s Club led from start to finish and Copnor Xcels will join them in going up. Both registered comfortable 9-3 victories in the final week.

The Portchester outfit had an easy ride against Cowplain Misfits.

Kenny Morgan, Paul Ashmore, Gary Linter and Andy Howell won two each then Steve Dewhurst cut the margin of defeat.

Mel Davis put Xcels on the back foot as Craneswater Dandy took the lead. However, Jason Russell and Andy Chambers turned it around to 5-3. Further doubles quickly followed as Dean Russell and Tony Horten turned the screw.

Waterlooville B fell away in the last three games, picking up 18 points.

They finished with a 7-5 win but their golden opportunity had vanished. Keith Neil, Sam Hounsome and Martyn Johnson provided a 7-5 at Leigh Park but Steve Scott and Colin Ricketts made them work for it.

A trio of John Middleton, Shaun Croxford and Martyn Williamson saw Butles boys through 8-4 against Alexandra. Ian Cotton pocketed the last frames for the bowlers.

Gary Curtis scored for Cowplain B but support was lacking from his team-mates. Broadoak took it by the odd frame after good work from Gerry Wheeler and Lance Cornwall in the first and last games.