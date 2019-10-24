Portsmouth snooker starlet Samuel Laxton reaches last 16 of English Under-16 Championship

Monday Junior Snooker League award winners and their families at the presentation.
SAMUEL Laxton has booked a place in the last16 of the English Under-16 Championship.


The 14-year-old from Portsmouth didn’t drop a frame in the group stages of the southern qualifier at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

He overcame Kent-based Brandon Nguyen 2-0, O’Shay Scott, from Eastleigh, 2-0 and Dorset nine-year-old Harry Wyatt 2-0.

And he then beat Riley Ellis, from north Wiltshire, 2-0 in the last-four and lost 2-0 to home club player Oliver Sykes in the final.

It’s the second year running that Laxton has reached the last-16 of a national junior tournament.

Last season he went down 4-1 in the first knockout round of the English Under-14 Championship in Leeds to eventual winner Stanley Moody.

The following day, Laxton made it a double celebration.

A record 21 players signed in for the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar, where Laxton beat Harry Wilson in the final of the traditional trophy-day handicapped knockout tournament.

Finn Kirby defeated Elodie Hall in the Plate final.

Following the knockout, joint club-owner Steve Wilson presented the trophies and medals for the fifth season.

A new league starts next Monday.

Players from the Portsmouth region who will be aged under-14 at the end of the year are urged to enter the qualifier for the English Under-14 Championship at the club on Sunday, November 17.

Entry via the EPSB website costs just £2. 

Keira Jackson and Rhys Pearce both dropped just one frame and won their respective round-robin groups in the Junior Pool League.

Division 1 leader Pearce was denied a perfect session by second-placed Keira Hiscock.

And Jackson’s defeat was at the hands of seven-year-old Division 2 front-runner Jake Daffin. 

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.

