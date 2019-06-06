Portsmouth & Southsea fortunes will turn - Benfield confident wins will arrive

Have your say

Matt Benfield is confident Portsmouth & Southsea can turn their fortunes around after a poor start to their Southern League division three campaign.

Losing four of their opening five matches was not what they expected.

Benfield wants to see the winning hunger return to the team on Saturday.

They haven’t been blasted out of matches but things just haven’t gone their way at key times.

The players have shown enough to suggest it can turn for them.

Benfield added: ‘Up until our last game we hadn’t done a lot wrong.

‘It is difficult because at the moment we can’t seem to win a game.

‘We just kept coming out on the wrong side of results.

‘At Tichborne Park, however, we were poor with the bat and didn’t get enough runs to defend.

‘I am convinced things will change and start going our way soon.

‘All we can do is keep turning up and playing our cricket.

‘Beating top-of-the-league Bashley will be a tough task but we did win against them last season.

‘We know we are capable of doing it and it is a case of getting that winning confidence back.’

Also in division three Fareham & Crofton will aim to bounce back from their defeat at Hambledon as they host Hythe & Dibden at Bath Lane.

Purbrook are keen to record a second successive win as they host Fawley at The Heath.

Portsmouth are aiming to maintain their momentum with a fourth successive win on their visit to OT's & Romsey in division one.

Sarisbury Athletic are searching for a fourth win as they travel to Andover.

In division two Waterlooville, boosted by their first win of the season, make the trip to Liphook & Ripsley.

In Hampshire League division one Gosport Borough are in derby action against Bedhampton Mariners at Gosport Park.

Emsworth visit Compton & Chandlers Ford in division two.

Mike Norris’ team were bowled out for 88 in their last game.

Kerala, Portsmouth and Hayling Island are in division three south derby action at Rugby Camp.