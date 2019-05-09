Portsmouth & Southsea have score to settle with Hambledon. Skipper is looking to make home advantage count

Have your say

Jack Davies insists Portsmouth & Southsea must make the most of home comforts if they are to challenge for honours this season.

They host Hambledon on Saturday (12.30pm) in a Southern League division three game at St James’ Park looking to improve on last year.

Davies admits his side were far too inconsistent at home last summer.

This included losing a close contest against Hambledon who completed the double over them.

The home side are keen to put the record straight this time around and continue their winning start.

They know they need to make sure they come out on top when matches are tight.

Davies said: ‘We lost far too many close games at home last season.

‘If we want to achieve anything we must get our home form nailed on.

‘As a team I believe we are better equipped now to find that winning formula.

‘Games between us and Hambledon are always competitive.

‘When most of us were coming up through the age groups we were always the top two sides.

‘Them beating us twice last season gives us an extra incentive.

‘We feel we have a score to settle against them and are determined to come out on top this time.’

Ollie Kanavan, 18, made a superb start to the campaign batting a number three in the win against Fareham & Crofton.

He went in just three balls into the innings and played a key anchor role.

Staying at the crease until the 47th over he scored 77 valuable runs and allowed others to bat around him.

Davies thinks the youngster will only get better.

He said: ‘Ollie has a brilliant gritty temperament and gives us a solid foundation in the top order.

‘You know he isn't going to give his wicket away.

‘He is also very quick running between the wickets.

‘As he gets older he will become stronger and more powerful.’

Jonathan Willey is attending a wedding so is replaced by Chris Turrell, the leading bowler for the last couple of seasons.

In-form opening bowler Jake Peach is expected to cause Hambledon problems.

The vice-captain put in an impressive display at Fareham taking three wickets for 12 runs in eight and a half overs.

‘Jake has been brilliant for the last two seasons but has upped his game even more,’ added Davies.

‘He consistently hits the top of off stump and moves the ball both ways.’