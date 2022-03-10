Portsmouth storm into semi-finals of over-40s hockey cup with six-goal romp against Indian Gymkhana

Portsmouth celebrate a goal against Indian Gymkhana. Picture: Alan Duffy

The majority of the winning side played for the club’s National League and South Premier teams.

And it was a move involving two of the players from that era that saw Portsmouth take the lead - a penalty corner deflected in by self-styled number 10 Steven Turnbull following a Pete Hayward hit.

Portsmouth scored twice more in quick succession. First, Paul Hilton produced a far post deflection after good link up between Chris Butler and Stu Avery.

Portsmouth (purple) v Indian Gymkhana. Picture: Alan Duffy.

Then Ian Cheshire burst through midfield, releasing Niall Gray with a pinpoint pass and, following a one-two with Stu Avery, Gray had a simple finish.

Portsmouth were flying and in complete control. It was 4-0 when Paul Wallis and Tom Boswell attacked down the right, exchanging passes, with the latter setting up Gray for his second goal.

Gymkhana managed a goal before half-time and, after second half injuries to Cheshire and Gray disrupted Portsmouth’s flow, pulled it back to 4-2.

Gymkhana saw another effort disallowed, sparking Portsmouth back into action with Andy Richards, Chris Jackson and Steven Dudley working hard in defence.

Turnbull scored his second goal and then played the pass of the game with a pinpoint raking 50-yard pass to Avery loitering around the 25, bypassing the sole defender. Avery duly squared for Hilton to complete the scoring.

Portsmouth’s oldest player, Dave Simms, came on and showed his class, hard running and some trademark tackles.