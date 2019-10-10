Portsmouth Sunday League sides shine... AFC Southbourne shatter CJ Glass... Plain sailing for Port South

Have your say

It was mixed fortunes for Portsmouth Sunday League sides in cup action last weekend.

In the Hampshire Senior Cup both AFC Southbourne and Port South progressed through to the next round, writes Paul Oastler.

Southbourne ran out 5-2 winners over CJ Glass.

Kieran Carter scored a brace with Jacob Lynch, Will Rutledge and Seif Nabli getting one a piece.

Josh Benfield scored twice in Port South’s 4-0 win over OT and Romsey also on target for Port South were Jack McNally and Lewis Sturgeon.

It was not so good news in the Hants FA Sunday Trophy with Cross Keys Athletic, AC Copnor, Freehouse Res and Football For Cancer all knocked out in the first round.

In the Hampshire Sunday Vase Cup seven teams made it through to the next round.

One team to go into the hat for the next round was division four outfit Portsville Park with a hard fought 3-2 victory over TML.

Portsville dominated the second half with goals from Reece Golden, Sheldon Chester and Sam Redman.

Wicor Mill Res scored eight goals past AFC Sparta with no reply.

James King netted four goals, Liem Davies hit a hat-trick and one goal from Danny Carter completing the rout.

Drew Hathi and Ethan Hathi were both on target as CO-OP Dragons beat Forest Home 2-1.

The top two in division three, Cross Keys Athletic Res and Harvest Home Utd met in the Hants Cup in what proved to be a tight affair with both team level at 3-3 at full-time.

Barry Jeans, Bobby Read and Mike Granger netted Harvesters and a hat-trick from Scott Shearman ensured a draw for the Keys.

In the following penalty shoot out it was the Harvesters who progressed with a 4-2 penalty victory.

On target for Freehouse A in a 3-0 win against Riverside Rangers were Jonathan Butler, Jordan Garner and Jordan Lane.

Also going through were Padnell Rovers and Golden Hind.

In the league North End Cosmos lead the way in division one after a convincing 9-3 win over FC Lakeside.

There were goals for Callum Winkles, Tyler Ware, Pete Simmons and Stefan Nancarrow, 2 from Pete Simmons and Lewis Gill netting four.

Two goals from Dcc Utd’s Liam Jinman and one from Julian Atanassov saw them moved into second place after a 3-1 victory over Seagull.

The Gulls’ lone goal was netted by Ciarin Wiseman.

Jameson Arms continued with their 100-per-cent league record in division two with a 3-2 win against Widbrook Utd Mens with goals from Scott Clements, Frankie and Harvey Cooper.

Rob Blosse and Dan Steere replied for Widbrook.

Also in division two AFC Portchester Res hit double figures in an 11-0 victory against Castle Utd.

Luke Musselwhite was top scorer for Portchester with five of the 11 goals.

A hat-trick for FC Cosham’s Mike Carter and goals from Jake Dalton and Matt Deans saw Cosham move to top position in division four with a 5-4 victory over Fratton Trades.

It was top v bottom in division five and it was no surprise to see leaders Shelford Rovers come away all three points with a 9-0 victory over North End Lions.

On target for Rovers were Jordan Guyan and Billy Tee with two goals each.

Louis Jeff and Guy Smith got a goal each and a hat-trick from Reuben Lines completed the tally.