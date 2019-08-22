Portsmouth trio pride of the city after being handed international call-ups

Have your say

Heart of Portsmouth are ready for a sensational three-pronged attack on the international stage.

The city club have received call-ups for a trio of their exciting talents as they aim to make their mark at elite level.

Holly Heffron is competing for England in Sofia. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (020319-20)

Senior Kerry Davis, 21, has been called up by Great Britain to compete in the EUBC European Women’s Boxing Championships which got underway in Madrid today.

She is set to be joined by youth ace Holly Heffron, who has answered the call to represent her country at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old will wear the England vest in Sofia when the competition begins on September 2.

And there’s a proud moment on the horizon for Ahmed Adenas, who is set to represent Sudan at the senior World Championships in Russia.

The 23-year-old will become the first boxer from his country to represent the nation on the international stage in Yekaterinburg from September 7.

It’s a hat-trick to savour for the club with coach, Q Shillingford, expecting all three to deliver.

Shillingford said: ‘They’re all doing Portsmouth proud.

‘Holly is a first-year youth so it’s a great achievement for her.

‘Holly has been attending a lot of England camps and holding her own with European champions of the past.

‘She’s made massive strides in the three years she’s been at the club. She’s in the gym training every day and we believe she can go out there and medal.

‘Kerry has flown out to Madrid and we’re hoping she can have a bright future at elite level. This is a chance to really test herself.

‘Maybe the Paris Olympics could be an ambition for her.’

After arriving in this country as an asylum seeker, Adenas has found a home in Portsmouth - and a salvation in boxing.

Shillingford added: ‘Sudan have asked if he can represent them.

‘He will be their first international boxer ever.

‘So he’s going to the World Championships.

‘He is representing Sudan but also representing Portsmouth - a city of sanctuary.

‘Ahmed has had a tough start to life but gone from a novice to international boxer. It’s some achievement.’