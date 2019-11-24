Have your say

Portsmouth Valkyries romped to a 53-5 win at Ellingham & Ringwood in the Women’s Championship South West Two.

The Valkyries ran riot against their bottom-of-the-league hosts, opening up a 38-5 lead by half-time.

In all they ran in nine tries winger, with Megan Jones claiming a hat-trick.

Susie Badger, Abi Harding, Sophy Roseaman (2), Chloe Stopard and Nikki Buckingham added further tries.

Senior coach Mark Whitcher was pleased with the way the team adapted to difficult conditions.

‘It was an absolute mud bath, especially in the first 20 minutes when the heavens opened,' said Whitcher.

‘What was impressive was the way we did the simple things well.

‘We still played our passing game but keeping it closer and maintaining our accuracy.

‘Megan's hat-trick was a just reward for all the hard work she has put in.

‘We have reached the halfway stage in the league and have consolidated our place after last season’s promotion.

‘I have to be pleased with that and we are looking forward to building on it in the second half of the campaign.’

Elsewhere, Havant Ladies bounced back from their first league defeat of the season with a thumping 58-0 triumph against Heathfield and Waldron at Hooks Lane.

Captain Tash Bullock, playing in the centre, notched a hat-trick of tries with Rhiannon Jones, Abi Woollett (2), Daisie Sparshatt (2) and Abi Pearson (2) completing the rout.

Sarah Parkinson added a number of conversions.

Coach Dean Dryhurst was pleased to see his side get back to winning ways.

‘It sends a message out to the rest of the league that we are not going to give things up without a fight,’ said Dryhurst.

‘We bounced back perfectly from the disappointment of our last game.’