Pete Robinson starred for Leigh Park as they picked up a 14-shot win over Portsmouth Water in the Portsmouth & District Bowls Associated men’s league, writes Dave Wildman.

However, the Waterboys bounced back by trouncing basement-side Vospers by 29 shots and picking up 15 points to keep them above the relegation zone.

Brent Riste’s quartet delivered a 29-shot win, while Jon Sunderland’s rink managed to salvage a point for Vospers after they slugged out a 24-24 tie

Strugglers Cowplain couldn’t take advantage of the Vospers defeat as they fell to a one-shot home loss to Lee-on-the-Solent in a match on the last end.

Mike Hyland’s rink did their best for Cowplain with their 21-shot win.

Waterlooville did their survival chance a power of good with a 48-shot all-rink home win over Alexandra.

Brian LeMarquer’s rink with their 31-shot success was key.

Meanwhile, division two leaders Rowner kept up their 100-per-cent record after their 22-shot away win at Crofton.

The Gosport-based outfit were triumphant on three rinks, led by the Alan Prince’s rink’s 17-shot victory.

Peter Moody’s quartet gave Crofton with their three-shot win.

Second-placed Milton Park returned from Denmead with a 20-shot success.

Gosport closed the gap on Denmead with their 55-shot, all-rink home win over Naismith.

Ken Stanbury’s rink led the way with their 21-shot victory.

Star & Crescent put paid to their bad run with an eight-shot success against College Park.

Alan Taw’s quartet did their best for Park with their 12-shot win, but didn’t get any support from the rest.

Bridgemary managed their first home win as Bedhampton’s frailties on grass surface again.

Division three clubs had to fit two games in last week.

In a top of the table clash, second-placed Gas Social defeated leaders Hayling Island by four shots before beating Pembroke Gardens.

Hayling bounced back with a win over bottom-club Phoenix, who also lost to Cosham Park

Emsworth’s chances of closing the gap on the top two foundered as they fell to a 35-shot defeat to Purbrook Heath.

They then edged Cosham Park by one shot.