Postmen impress in Peter Rook Cup

Craneswater Q and Post Office look on course for the Peter Rook Cup knockout stages from Group C.

The Southsea men defeated erratic Copnor A&E 9-3 to reach 14 points at Highland Road.

Josh Sawyer gave them a good start and later doubles by Tony Lee and Adam Gillan wrapped it up.

The Postmen have a game in hand and showed their credentials with a 10-2 triumph over Broadoak.

The Stationsiders received a start in four of the pairings but it did not help.

Roy Kellett, Dan Wells and skipper Jamie Farrow started the ball rolling then Matt Paffett and Greg Harding finished the rout.

Copnor E completed the high-scoring group with a 9-3 victory against Cowplain Gas.

The experienced city side won the first eight frames as Peter Rook and Adam Osbourne started well.

Skipper John Wyatt added another two then Stacey Wearn followed suit.

The visitors rallied late on as Keith Jones and Gary Swatton made it look better.

Bellair X lead in Group A after digging in for a 7-5 victory over neighbours Emsworth A.

Their short trip was rewarded with great doubles by Karl Smith and Archie Archer but the home side reduced the score as Shaun Toms won at the end.

The two Craneswater teams celebrated wins.

The R squad trailed at Bellair A after Darren Atkins helped towards a 3-1 lead.

However, Martin Richardson hit back with a nice visit of 44 before Grant Vernon, Colin Sullivan and Jamie Sorrell turned the score around to 8-4.

The Z boys went one better with a 9-3 victory against Emsworth B.

Two caught the eye in the comfortable win.

Gary Bricknell hit a 30 then cleared with a 41 and Simon Petrie ran in 32 and 40. Dave Carter supported, winning his two frames against Matt Beardsworth.

Waterlooville A squeezed a 7-5 victory out of their C team to move up alongside Xcels at the top of Group B.

Gary Wilton (40) and Dave Pink gave them some worries until Richie Burnett and Sam Tindall restored order.

Martin Andrea was the hero to give Butler Boys a 7-5 victory at Cowplain Z.

He beat Dave Parsons for the win after all the other players won a frame.

The North End Bowls v Leigh Park tussle was even closer with everyone getting a rack for 6-6.

Copnor D broke their duck in group D with an 8-4 win against 'Ville B. Lee Rendle made an early impact with a 38 for a double over Bill Phillips.

Craig Skeggs hit back before Olly Rendle and Dan Lee bagged a brace to restore the lead.

It was also a good night for Portchester X as they chalked up similar gains over Alexandra Bowls at Castle Street.

Jason Tame gave them a good start but the visitors kept in touch until Darren Inch settled the nerves, winning the last two racks against Alan Freemantle.

Pompey Royals and Craneswater A ended up level at Hilsea.

Paul Chivers put the hosts ahead and it stayed like that until the end until Pete Ferguson had the final say.