Jamie Wilson has won promotion to the national under-21 snooker circuit.

The 15-year-old, from Havant, secured his spot during a tense final leg of the EASB Regional Junior Tour South in London.

Wilson needed to beat Harlow-based Jack Haley in the quarter-finals at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, to avoid relying on other results.

He came back from 1-0 down and won the third-frame decider with a 69 break.

This meant he finished runner-up on the feeder circuit and claimed the second promotion spot to the Premier Junior Tour, which is for the best 32 under-21s in the country.

Wilson’s World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley explained how he heard the news while running the Cuestars Championship at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

He said: ‘I was called into the kitchen by his mum, Suzy, to take the phone call that we had been waiting two years for. I knew it had to be good news – Jamie never rings me unless it is!

‘I am so proud of what he has achieved. This is what he changed his game for and worked so hard for.’

Wilson said: ‘I’m so happy about it.’

The following day, the young talent recorded his 10th century break of 111 against division one front-runner Samuel Laxton in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Laxton takes a three-point lead into the final week.

Second-group winner Harry Wilson is guaranteed to claim the division two title.

Tyler Rodgers won the third group on his debut.

Two days later, George Laxton, 11, cleared the last five colours for a new high break of 25 against Aaron Wilson in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

And dad’s promise of 50p for each frame that he won in the Junior Pool League certainly focused the mind of pint-sized potter Jayden Hickley.

The seven-year-old notched up six victories out of eight to win the second group and move up to second place in division two.

Meanwhile, division one front-runner Rhys Pearce continued his march towards a first title with eight wins out of nine.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.