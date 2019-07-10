Have your say

Josh McCoy has his sights on safety as Purbrook host Southern League premier division three basement side Lymington II at Purbrook Heath.

McCoy believes his team need a couple more wins to secure their status.

‘It is all very tight in the bottom half of our league,' he said.

‘A couple more wins should make us safe.

‘We had a good win at Trojans in our last game, although we did make it harder for ourselves.

‘As a team we are still to play to our real potential.

‘There is still a need for batsmen to make big scores and bowlers to take five or six wickets.

‘I am sure that it will come.

‘We are heading in the right direction and that is important because we are aiming to move up in the next couple of years.

‘One pleasing feature has been our ability to bounce back from poor defeats.

‘The players don't let it get to them and focus on the next game to put things right.’

McCoy lauded the contribution of opening batsman Martin Lee.

The ex-captain is Purbrook’s leading run scorer with 276 from 10 innings.

He made another valuable contribution at Trojans, scoring 37 before being run out.

‘Martin has been our rock at the top of the order this summer,’ added McCoy.

‘He has allowed others to bat around him.

‘I told him at the start of the season that he would be opening every game.

‘He has responded brilliantly.

‘In particular, he bats well on dodgy wickets and we have had a few of those.'

The home side are forced to make one change, with Ollie Runswick unavailable.