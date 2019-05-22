Have your say

Martin Lee insists Purbrook must look to build on their opening win of the season as they host Hambledon in Southern Premier League division three.

Opening batsman Lee was relieved the side got off the mark with an eight-wicket win against Fareham & Crofton.

He is hoping the success will enable Purbrook to kick-start their season.

They didn’t have the best build-up to the season but things are starting to click now.

Lee said: ‘We were dreadful in our opening two games and suffered heavy defeats.

‘All the players knew they had under-performed and were nowhere near where they should have been.

‘It was particularly poor at Lymington where we came off the field feeling a little embarrassed.

‘On reflection our preparation for the season could have been better.

‘We had one friendly cancelled on us and that didn’t help.

‘As a result we started the campaign a little under cooked.

‘Winning at Fareham was crucial because if we had lost then it would have set the alarm bells ringing.

‘Having got our first win we must now look to push on.’

Against Fareham & Crofton the opening bowlers, captain Josh McCoy and Tom Amis, set the scene with a tight spell.

They put the pressure on. After eight overs the home side had lost a wicket and only scored five runs.

McCoy ended up with impressive figures of two for 15 off his 10 overs.

Aaron Dean then weighed in with three wickets as Fareham were dismissed for 198 runs.

McCoy showed his value to the side with an unbeaten 41 runs in a 76-run second wicket partnership with Ollie Brunswick (65 not out).

Lee accepts the form of McCoy is vital to the fortunes of the team.

He said: ‘Josh has played a lot higher-standard cricket than the rest of us.

‘Bowling wise he is a bit quicker than what people are used to facing in our league.

‘Without a doubt he is also our most destructive batsman.’

In-form Hambledon will present Purbrook with a stern challenge.

They have done well in beating Portsmouth & Southsea and Trojans.