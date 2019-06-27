Purbrook still have promotion hopes ahead of Portsmotuth & Southsea battle

Josh McCoy insists Purbrook still harbour ambitions of promotion ahead of their Southern League division three clash at Portsmouth & Southsea.

The Heath side sit sixth in the table following an indifferent first half of the campaign.

They have won their past two games, however, and travel to St James Hospital to face a Portsmouth & Southsea side who are second from bottom.

Another defeat for the home side will leave them deep in relegation trouble.

Purbrook, meanwhile, still have their sights set on going up.

They’ve suffered from a lack of availability in the opening stages of the campaign.

McCoy expects that to change – but knows Purbrook have little margin for error.

The captain said: ‘We still have ambitions to go up.

‘To achieve that, though, we will need to almost win all our remaining games. That is our target.

‘We inflicted a first defeat on leaders Bashley (Rydal) II last weekend, although we almost threw it away.

‘After looking comfortable we only won by one wicket in the end.

‘Our biggest problem up until now has been our lack of availability. That looks better for the rest of the season.

‘Every game is important now and we need one of our top-five batsmen to go big in the remaining games.

‘Portsmouth & Southsea have been struggling so it could be a good time to play them.’

Purbrook are bolstered by the return of Sean Figgins, who will bat at number three, and wicket-keeper batsman Ollie Brunswick.

Meanwhile, Spencer Le Clerq believes Hambledon can get back on track by winning at Tichborne Park.

The second-placed Dons fell to a two-wicket loss against third-placed Fawley last weekend.

In the premier division, Havant host Hampshire Academy.

Burridge are looking forward to taking on third-placed St Cross Symondians at Botley Road.

Rick Ankers insists the home side can be a match for anybody when at their pinnacle.

The skipper felt they should have beaten Hampshire Academy when held to a draw last weekend.