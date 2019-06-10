Railway Triangle Ladies produce storming performance to earn emphatic victory

Railway Triangle Ladies bounced back into league action with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over visitors Ropley seconds.

Ropley were dismissed for 86 off 25.2 overs, while the home side then reached 88 for three for a comfortable success, writes Simon Newsham.

The hosts opted to field first and it looked like a very good call by skipper Sandy Newsham, the first 10 overs yielding just 20 runs for Ropley who struggled against the accurate bowling of Chloe Stopard who took one wicket for nine runs in her seven overs with two maidens.

Laura Ineson, who returned two wickets for 20, took the first and last wickets of the Ropley Innings.

Jacqui Finch top scored with 19 not out for the visitors.

Unfortunately for Triangle extras was the highest scorer of the day.

Caz Calvert-Lee took three wickets for 21 – all of them bowled while Harriet Chandler one for 17 and Sarah Renda none for 17 ensured the run chase would not be too great.

The bowling was so tight that Ropley failed to register a single boundary in their innings.

Good fielding by the hosts with two catches and two run outs all added to the outstanding team performance.

In reply Zoe Stride compiled a safe 48 not out, including five fours.

The third wicket partnership of 36 with Calvert-Lee, who was striking the ball cleanly but finding the fielders with accuracy was pivotal.

Against some tight bowling these two set the stage for hard-hitting Ineson to complete the victory inside 22 overs with a quick-fire 15.