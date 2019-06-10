Rain denies South Africa and West Indies the chance to regain Cricket World Cup momentum at Ageas Bowl

Have your say

It was a day of frustration at the Ageas Bowl as rain caused the South Africa against West Indies match to be abandoned with less than nine overs bowled.

Both teams were desperately seeking a win from the match to boost their prospects in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

A general view of the Ageas Bowl as play is abandoned during the group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and West Indies. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

South Africa were looking for a first success after a bad start to the tournament, while the West Indies were keen to bounce back after their defeat against Australia.

Predictably the West Indies put South Africa in to bat under ominous grey clouds after winning the toss.

There was an early scare for the batting side when Quinton de Kock was given out caught behind by the umpire in the second over.

A review, however, showed the ball had come off his arm and de Kock was granted a reprieve.

There was no let-off for fellow opener, the out-of-form Hashim Amla.

He was out in the next over.

Sheldon Cottrell surprised him with a bit of extra pace and bounce and the ball looped off the glove to present Chris Gayle with a simple catch in the slips.

The crowd were treated to Cottrell’s trademark celebration as the bowler marched down the wicket and saluted.

Further trouble followed for South Africa in the seventh over when Cottrell struck again.

Aiden Markram nicked the ball down the leg side and wicketkeeper Shai Hope took a diving catch.

At this point the heavy persistent rain arrived, the covers were called for and the umpires took the teams off the field.

Play looked like it would resume early in the afternoon but no sooner did the covers start to come off they were rapidly put back as the rain returned.

Umpires Paul WIlson and Rod Tucker finally abandoned the game at 4.15pm.

The only consolation for South Africa was it meant they picked up their first point of the tournament.

Now the hope will be the weather improves in time for England to take on the West Indies and get a full match played at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.