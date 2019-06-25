Have your say

The Raven stayed level on points with division three’s frontrunners as they triumphed 5-4 over Lawrence Arms in the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League.

A win from Lee Simmons and walkover for Alan Unwin put Raven 2-0 up.

However, they were soon behind as Lawrence’s Rob Mitchie, Rob McDuff, Tom Robson and Liam Webb rattled off four sets on

the trot.

But it was one-way traffic from there on, with Graham Williams, Jordan Hopper and Glenn Bremner taking the remaining sets and bagging the points for Raven.

Oyster House B gained valuable points in division four’s relegation battle as they dispatched Derby Tavern 5-4.

Les Browne gave Derby the initial lead, before Graham Keen, Neil Osborne and Mark Woolston powered Oyster into a 3-1 advantage.

Robbie Brooks and Shane Plummer restored parity for Tavern, but it was to no avail as Melvin Waters and Jason Wiggins took the next two legs to win the match for Oyster.

Anthony Plummer won the final leg as a consolation for Derby.

Lord Chichester C drop to fourth in division five as they went down 5-4 to Red, White & Blue.

Derrick Proudlock and Brian Mallory put Red, White & Blue 2-1 up with legs either side of a Chichester win from Steve Ketchen.

Craig Lane put Chichester back on level terms, only for Mark McKeon and Michael Wharton to move their side 4-2 up.

Keith Taylor and Ash Williams kept Chichester in the match and forced a decider, which Colin Hatherley won for Red, White & Blue.

Shearer Arms gained their first points of the season after they earned a 6-3 victory over Milton Arms.

Sam Palmer opened proceedings for Shearer, before Phil Rudder and Malcolm Ogden put Milton ahead.

Shearer wasted no further time in bagging the points, with Paul Slingsby, Del Thomson, Dan Legg – 16-darter – and Bruce Baker giving them an insurmountable lead.

Paul Easterbrook took a consolation for Milton, before Paul Wain added Shearer’s sixth.

Portland drop two places to third in division two after The Fountain edged them out 5-4.

Fountain were awarded a walkover for Steve Todd, and despite Jim Dean scoring 171 in the first set, Portland’s Asa Norris managed to immediately pull his side level.

Keith Mayne made it 2-1 to Portland, but Fountain’s Colin McKean hit back to make it 2-2.

Martin Carlyle restored the advantage, before Kyle McManus and Lee Todd moved Fountain 4-3 up.

Portland’s Joe Sweetman threw an 18-darter as he made it 4-4, before Ken Dean won the deciding set to give Fountain the points.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) threw a 16-dart leg, while Joe Davies, Justin Bradshaw (both Admiral Drake B) and Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B) all finished legs in 17 darts, with Davies scoring 180.

There were 18-darters from James Scammell (Stag B), Richard North, Jack Seymour (both Lord Chichester B) and David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C), with Scammell and Seymour checking-out on 120 and 115 respectively.

Ross Hughes (Lord Chichester B) notched a 127 finish, Bradley Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) had a 117 check-out, and David Clarke (Jolly Taxpayer C) registered a 112 game-shot.

Liam Jafkins (Rose in June C), Craig Bridgewater (Stag A) and Jamie Stewart (Phoenix North End B) all checked-out on 100.

Charlie Hymers (Druids Arms A), Bradley Gilmour (Old House at Home) and Ron Jafkins (Rose in June C) all fired in maximums and Gary Dean (Stag B) scored 171.