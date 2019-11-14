‘Real buzz’ around Pumas ahead of Hampshire League clash with leaders Chichester

Locksheath Pumas are in buoyant mood ahead of their home game against Hampshire One leaders Chichester II.

The Pumas boosted their confidence with an excellent win at Ventnor.

Chairman George Winch enthused: ‘The coaching team have got the squad in good shape and there is a real buzz around the club.

'Training is paying off and we are finally closing out games and finishing stronger.'

This week sees the return of Will Quigley and Sam Floyd, both at back row, with last week’s man of the match Rob Hylands retaining his place at prop.

Fly Half Nick Destefano is out with an injury so Liam Moggeridge moves to outside half with Simon Dredge returning on the wing.

Head Coach Moggeridge said: ‘There aren't too many changes and if we can secure enough ball we have the pace in the backs and on the bench to compete against Chichester.'

Gosport & Fareham RFC are in Hampshire derby action against Basingstoke in London 3 South West at Gosport Park.

Head coach George Hillan expects another tough match as his side look to pull away from relegation problems.

'Whilst last week's cancelled match against US Portsmouth has given a number of injured players time to recover, the lack of availability this weekend has meant another reshuffle,’ he explained.

'The three quarters in particular are likely to have a completely new look.

'But the players have worked hard in training and are looking forward to the challenge.’

US Portsmouth, who failed to raise a team in their last two league games, are due to visit Warlingham.