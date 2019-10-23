Rebecca Lord close to winning latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun as Stubbington Green runners dominate

There was a Stubbington Green 1/2/3 in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Rob Arkell was first to finish in 18.01 - just seven seconds ahead of the first woman, Rebecca Lord, who was clocking a venue pb.

Teenager Tommy Blake was third in 18.24.

Chris West, taking part in only his 10th ever parkrun, won the latest Lakeside event in 17.34.

The Chichester Runners & AC member was well ahead of runner-up Jacob Miles (19.20), competing at Lakeside for the first time but a veteran of 286 previous parkruns.

Stubbington Green’s Gareth Charles was third in 19.36, while Denmead’s George Sutherland was six seconds adrift in fourth.

Havant AC’s Corin Bearpark was the first woman to finish in fifth place in 19.46., while Ashley McDonald was 15th (21.37) in his first ever parkrun.

Another parkrun first-timer impressing was Kate Lewis, who was 19th overall and fourth woman home in 21.54.

There were a handful of parkrun first-timers from the Fareham-based Run Verity club, including Sarah Lowe, Sireena Sarahs, Heather Johnson and Helena Dimon.

Club colleagues recording pbs were Jonathan Meyhew (23.17), Richard Bayley (31.30), Sarah Bradley (33.42), Liz Davidson (32.42), Sue Doherty (34.32), Carole Wilton (34.34), Claire Powell (35.49) and Marie Wilkes (36.55).

Age beat experience in a close finish to the latest Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park.

Denmead Striders’ Lee Weeks (vet 50-54 category) won in 19.11 - just a single second ahead of Havant AC’s Alfie Moth (junior 15-17 category).

Alex Henry, competing in his first ever parkrun in the malee 24-29 range, was 10th in 21.47.

Victory AC’s Jo Gilholm was first woman to finish in 20th place (22.45) - 24 seconds ahead of club colleague Zoe Gill. Completing a Victory 1/2/3, Hannah Lowry was third female home in 23.14.

Evergreen City of Portsmouth AC member Reginald Bailey - running in the veteran 80-84 category - clocked 48.42 in his 247th career parkrun.

Callum Aldous of Bognor-based Tone Zone Runners won the Fareham parkrun in 18.14.

Junior 11-14 male Peter Evans was second in a new venue pb of 18.29, with Storms Menri third in 18.46.

Stubbington Green’s Maria Millican, entering the Fareham parkrun for the first time, was first woman to finish in 23.04 (30th).

City of Portsmouth’s Joshua Goldfinch (junior male 15-17) won the latest Whiteley parkrun in 17.31.

Portsmouth Triathletes club member Alan Doney (vet 50-54) was sixth in 19.28.

Stubbington Green’s Nikki Roebuck was first woman to finish - she was 12th in 20.37.