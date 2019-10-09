Former Hampshire fast bowler Reece Topley is on the look-out for a new county again.

The 25-year-old has turned down a new contract at Sussex and is now a free agent once more.

Topley made his long-awaited return from back surgery for Sussex this summer, appearing in his first T20 and Championship games since early 2017.

‘Sussex Cricket is disappointed not to have been able to convince Reece to resign for the club,’ a statement said.

‘Nevertheless, we would like to thank him for his contributions to the team during the season and to wish him well at his new club.’

Topley made his first class debut for Essex in 2011, but injury has restricted him to just 36 first class games since.

He appeared only twice for Essex in 2015 and just once for Hampshire in his first season at The Ageas Bowl 12 months later.

Topley – who won 10 England ODI caps in 2015/16 – managed just two more Championship appearances for Hampshire in 2017 before being sidelined through injury.

On his return, Topley last month appeared in two Sussex Championship games.

He took six wickets against Derbyshire before his second outing against Worcestershire was washed out at Hove.