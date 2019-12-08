Retired Titchfield fighter Danny Couzens scoops British Boxing Board of Control award

Have your say

Danny Couzens spoke of his pride after landing an honour at the British Boxing Board of Control awards evening.

The retired Titchfield fighter’s blockbuster bout with Wadi Camacho was named the Southern Area professional fight of the year.

Ultimately, there was disappointment for Couzens on the night as he suffered a TKO defeat in the Southern Area cruiserweight title decided at York Hall in March 2018.

But it's still an occasion the 35-year-old looks back on fondly.

On the undercard of Joe Joyce’s bout against Damien Pollard and broadcast live on Channel 5, both fighter’s played their part in what was a special bout.

And the pair were rewarded for their efforts by the BBBofC at their recent awards ceremony which took place at the Leonardo Hotel in London.

Looking back on the bout, Couzens recalls: ‘It was a really hard fight.

‘To be honest, it was probably the hardest fight of my career.

‘I was sore for about a week afterwards.

‘It was one of those where you can’t have too many of those fights.

‘I think it took a little bit out of me.

‘I’d boxed Wadi twice.

‘I’d had a couple of decent performances leading up to that fight.

‘Wadi had sort of dipped a little bit leading into it.

‘But he raised his game that night.

‘He was on top form that night.

‘I could have boxed better.

‘It was an entertaining fight.’

Couzens went onto have one more bout following his Southern Area title disappointment against Camacho.

The Titchfield talent fought Daniel Mendes for the same vacant belt in March.

But he was edged out on points before calling time on his career with a 10-12-2 record.