Return of the 50k ultra marathon to Langstone Harbourside this weekend

A 50k ultra marathon returns to the edges of Langstone Harbour this weekend.

Held bi-annually, the 50k race forms part of the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon series of events organised by Rob Piggott.

The race - around 31 miles - starts and finishes by the Pyramids on Southsea seafront, with runners pounding up the Eastern Road and along to Hayling Island and down to the end of the Billy Trail, and back again.

In addition, the 10th Coastal Marathon - sponsored by TJ Waste - also takes place on Sunday along with a half marathon as well.

The 50k ultra race was last held in 2017 and was won by Tom Adams in 3.21.28.

Second was Chris Mason in 3.33.20 and third was Ian Hammett in 3.36.40.

The highest placed local club runner was Portsmouth Joggers’ Robert Ford in eighth place in 3.51.37 - two places higher than Denmead Striders’ Matthew Cheyney in 3.53.50.

Proceeds raised from the races will go to the RNLI.

Bournemouth’s Stuart Nicholas won the marathon that year in 2.47.12.

Sarah Hill, of Farnham Runners, took the ladies’ title and was fourth overall in 2.58.33.

The 2018 marathon was won by Neil Kevern of Bracknell Forest Runners in 2.36.07, from Gosport Road Runners’ Ben Toye (2.44.22).

The Ultra 50k will start at 08.05am on Sunday, with the marathon beginning at 08.35am and the half marathon starting an hour later.

