Rhys Pearce completes pool double with knockout success at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Rhys Pearce has dominated the third season of the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old division one champion completed the double on presentation day.

Pearce beat Tyler Rodgers in the final of the traditional end-of-season knockout tournament.

Jayden Brookes and Archie Crump both made last-four exits.

Former champion Keira Hiscock overcame Harrison Heath in the plate final.

Rodgers and Heath have both made great strides since joining the club’s snooker competitions.

Competition organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons the overall standard is increasing by the week.

And he has been particularly impressed with the progress of the younger players.

Dunkley said: ‘Rhys and the other big guns in division one are starting to think more about positioning and tactics.

‘But it’s also great to see six and seven-year-olds cueing nicely and potting balls for fun.’

The fastest improving player in Waterlooville Sports Bar’s Monday Junior Snooker League is on a bit of a roll.

Finn Kirby, who joined only a handful of weeks ago, knocked in his highest break of 17 against Rodgers on his way to victory in the second group.

Kirby has now moved up to fourth in the top flight.

Second-placed Owen Jenkins was undefeated and closed the gap to leader Jamie Wilson to two points.

Only four points separate the top nine in division two.

Aaron Wilson beat division one leader Thomas Sharp in Waterlooville Sports Bar’s Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

And that meant first-group winner Owen Jenkins took over top spot by one point.

Callum White put together five unbeaten frames in the second group to climb to fourth in division two.

Jamie Wilson fired in a career-best 135 on a professional-standard table in Gloucester.

The 15-year-old produced the total clearance in a 2-1 defeat by Thomas Lancastle in the group stages of the second leg of the Amateur Series at the South West Snooker Academy.

Wilson had earlier he chalked up a 108 and has not hit three figures 13 times in competition.

He finished second in his group before losing 2-0 to Ben Hancorn in the plate final.