Rhys Pearce determined to get positioning right to build on Junior Pool League success

Rhys Pearce is ready to take his game to the next level after being crowned the Junior Pool League champion at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old from Leigh Park finished the third season 27.5 points ahead of defending champion Keira Hiscock.

Jake Daffin, left, and Rhys Pearce. Picture: Tim Dunkley

After reflecting on the past 20 weeks, he is determined to keep working to improve.

He said: ‘It’s been good.

‘But I need to work on positioning.’

League organiser Tim Dunkley is delighted with the progress Pearce has made.

‘Rhys’ game has matured,’ he said.

‘He’s now using less power and accepts that potting is only half the story.’

Meanwhile, the much-improved Harrison Heath tied for top spot in his round-robin group with Pearce for the second week running and secured third place in division one.

And six-year-old Jake Daffin, who has a cue action worthy of a player twice his age, took the division two title ahead of Tyler Rodgers.

Jayden Hickley, seven, was third.

A new 20-week league kicked off yesterday.

New players, including complete beginners, can join at any time.

Turning to snooker, two new high breaks were recorded in the same match in the Monday Junior League.

Finn Kirby knocked in a four-ball run of 15 and his nine-year-old opponent, Hiscock, replied with a four-ball 13.

Top-group winner Jamie Wilson has taken a narrow one-frame lead over Owen Jenkins in division one.

The undefeated Billy Reid climbed to third.

And Vince Inman won the fourth group, proving that a half-decent cue action and a bit of positive thinking can win frames.

Two days later, the form book was ripped up in the Wednesday Junior League.

Jenkins defeated division one leader Samuel Laxton, lost to George Laxton, won the top group and moved into second place.

Division two front-runner Jake Sharp was the only undefeated player.

Callum White moved up to fourth in the second tier after winning the third group on a three-way tiebreak.

But the result of the day has to be Tyler Mack’s victory over former champion Dean Russell.

World Snooker coach Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.