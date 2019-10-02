Ricky Stevens targeting top three finish in British Sidecar Championships

PORTSMOUTH sidecar driver Ricky Stevens is targeting a top three finish in the 2019 Molson Group British Sidecar Championship.

The pairing of Stevens and his passenger Ryan Charlwood are currently sixth with 133 points ahead of this week’s penultimate round at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

But the 2015 and 2016 British F1 Sidecar champions are less than 30 points behind the third placed pairing, with the final event due to be held at Brands Hatch later this month.

Their fellow Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team of Havant driver Ben Holland and his passenger Lee Watson will also be in action this weekend.

Despite missing out on championship points in Assen last time out as their replacement engine did not meet race specifications, Holland and Watson are still aiming for a top ten finish.

Stevens said: ‘We have our sights set firmly on a top-three finish for this season and with Donington Park and double points available at Brands Hatch we’re going to throw everything we have at it.

‘We’ve faced some trials so far this season, but we’re determined to finish on a high and Donington is one of our favourite tracks.’

Holland added: ‘After a tricky weekend in Assen we’re looking forward to coming back stronger and scoring some points in Donington to help us secure a top ten finish.’

Have you got a sports story for The News? If so, please email sport@thenews.co.uk or contact Simon Carter on 02392 622141.