Rob Collins wins on Portsmouth Individual Darts League finals night

Rob Collins emerged victorious in the overall finals night of the Portsmouth Individual League competition, beating Steve Harradine into second place.

Callum Francis and Paul Gibbs both reached the last four.

Ben Brown won the plate contest with Ady Wright runner-up.

The next series will begin on Wednesday, January 8. Before then there will be standalone competitions at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on November 27, December 4 and December 11 open to anyone.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Table-topping Grapes suffered their first Division 1 defeat as they lost 6-3 to Bishop’s Waltham SC A.

Waltham had a 14-darter from Luke Getty and a maximum by Steve Perren, while Grapes’ Darren Cook checked-out on 126.

Andy Stout’s 101 finish inspired Acorn SC A to a 6-3 victory over Park Gate RBL C.

A 15-dart pairs leg from Gene Bagley and Rich Roberts couldn’t prevent their Brewery Bar side from losing 5-4 to Woolston A.

Bill Brock scored 180 to help Barleycorn A to a 7-2 victory over Black Dog A.

In Division 2, Barleycorn B and Black Dog B both enjoyed 9-0 whitewashings, beating Fox & Hounds and Shedfield respectively.

Priory A beat Priory B 6-3 with a maximum from Stuart Martin.

Linden Tree had a 17-darter and 180 by Bryan Eaton and a 101 finish from Trish Murray as they overcame Acorn SC B 6-3.

Dolphin triumphed 5-4 against Park Gate RBL B with Kaz Sewel scoring 171, Lil Whittier checking-out on 115 and Dan Harrington finishing 100.