Rob Hunt’s awesome four-some as Portsmouth embark on a goal spree against Weymouth

Rob Hunt struck four goals as Portsmouth 2nds went on a goal spree against Hampshire League Division 3 cellar dwellers Weymouth.

Entering the game with just one win from their opening six matches, Portsmouth netted five times in each half for a 10-0 success

Man of the match Dan Hargreaves started the rout when he pounced on a Chris Palmer shot to beat the keeper, with further first-half goals coming via a Hunt drag flick, Jacob Shucksmith, Palmer and Harry Hellyer.

Portsmouth keeper Ed Smyth was a spectator to the majority of the first half.

Shucksmith completed his hat-trick in the second half while Hunt netted a further three times.

John Farmer also saw a reverse stick deflection ruled out for the illegal use of the back of the stick.

US Portsmouth suffered a formbook-shredding 8-2 defeat at Winchester 4ths. US entered the game protecting an unbeaten record, while Winchester had only claimed one point from six games.

Keeper Stephen Rowland was voted man of the match as Portsmouth 3rds suffered a 2-1 loss at Winchester 5ths.

After falling 2-0 behind, fast transfers and leading runs from Jack Boswell, Paul Barnes and Alfie Hall in the midfield resulted in Ivan Boswell's fabulous flick into the bottom right corner.

Daniel Snelling netted four first half goals as Portsmouth 4ths walked off at the interval against Bournemouth 5ths leading 8-1.

Also on target were Will Duffy (2), Quinten Carkeek-Blakley and Caleb Rowland.

The scoring tailed off in the second period, though Portsmouth still ran out 11-3 winners with Carkeek-Blakley, Rowland and Peter Wingate scoring.

Man of the match was young Ryan Rochester, playing out of position to cover at right back.

The 5ths defeated Romsey 3-0.

With no men’s 1st XI game, Stu Avery turned out for Portsmouth Vets against Chichester Deacons.

He grabbed four goals in a 5-1 win with Chris Butler completing the nap hand, while Pete Rayner made a welcome return after injury.

