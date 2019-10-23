Rob Kirby agonisingly close to century break in Peter Rook Cup

Rob Kirby just missed out on a century break as Craneswater A beat Portchester X 9-3 in the Peter Rook Cup.

Visiting skipper Jason Tame played three good safety shots in the opening frame, before the Southsea ace fluked the first red.

Kirby took full advantage of his good fortune, making a magnificent 95 with 14 reds and colours before losing position.

Tame took a 47 lead in the next but Kirby hit back with a 37 and won it on the black.

Stu Calver, Ash Jennings and Pete Ferguson took the score to 9-1 before Ashley Bendall hit back.

Alexandra were also big hitters in Group D, thrashing Craneswater Dandy 9-3 thanks to outstanding performances from Karl Davis, Dave Harfield and Alan Freemantle.

Pompey Royals drew with Waterlooville D at Hilsea.

Bill Phillips put the visitors ahead but it was shortlived as Jason Orchard won the next two racks for the stationsiders .

Copnor A&E crashed 9-3 at Cowplain B, James Curtis, Roy Steere and Pete Gorvin all bagging doubles against their top flight visitors.

Matt Paffett saved Post Office from defeat against Craneswater Q. The visitors looked a threat as Tony Lee showed up well.

Stacey Wearn went from zero to hero to give Copnor E a 7-5 verdict over Broadoak.

He lost his first two frames against Mike Harmer, but was put in again using the five-man rule and beat Simon Fleming to win the game.

The other double came from Norman Bradfield with one frame going down to the last ball.

Excels started their defence of the trophy in their new surroundings at Waterlooville with an 8-4 win against Leigh Park in Group B.

Sam Laxton won the first two frames but Dave Riddell soon levelled.

Jason Russell and Gerry Wheeler then made sure of a winning start.

North End saw off top flight Cowplain by a similar margin. Despite going behind to a Rob Firby double, they were in charge quickly with a brace apiece from Mike Dorey, Steve Mc Dermott and Tony Allen.

Allen received an 85 start from Dave Rees, and the latter’s break of 52 did not stop him enjoying a rare success.

'Ville C went one better with a 9-3 triumph over The Butler Boys, where Craig Donovan, Gary wilton, Rob Derry jnr and Dave Pink were untouchable.

John Middleton kept the score down wit two against home captain Rob Derry.

Nick Fegan compiled breaks of 62 and 32 as Emsworth A beat their B team 8-4 in Group A.

Phil Andrews was also in form to stop resistance from John Morrison with his 32.

Dean Bates (31) played well for Cowplain Misfits, but Bellair X held the upper hand with Alex Linter, Karl Smith and Rich Howell impressing.

Keith Neil and Shaun Housome helped 'Ville B pinch a 7-5 win over Craneswater R at Aston Road. Tom Wells (30) replied.

Bellair A also won by the odd frame at Craneswater Z, with Rob Henley, Lee Harding and Greg Jones impressing for the visitors to cancel out home wins by skipper Ian Carter and Ade Binding.