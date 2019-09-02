Rob’s amazing parkrun record continues

Stubbington’s Rob Greenwood claimed another Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun win - his eighth in his last 12 runs there.

This time he stormed to victory in 16.39 - just one second outside his personal best and a minute and 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Tommy Blake (Stubbington), a teenager who was recording a new pb of 18.00.

There was also a new pb for third-placed Kris Nicholson (18.35).

Another Stubbington runner, Maria Millican, was first woman to finish in 36th place (22.01).

There were new pbs for Gosport Road Runners pair Gavin Brooker (22nd, 21.16) and Adam Crook (28th, 21.38).

There was an impressive turnout of 535 runners.

Emma Montiel was the first woman to finish in the 311th Southsea parkrun.

The City of Portsmouth AC runner claimed a superb eighth place overall in a time of 19.05.

Southampton AC’s Max Costley ran only his third Southsea parkrun, and secured a second success in 15.47 - nine seconds away from his personal best.

An unknown runner was second, with Daniel Bailey third in 18.08 and City of Portsmouth AC’s Chris Scott fifth in 18.56.

Jonny Langley of Portsmouth Joggers was 12th in a new personal best of 19.37, while clubmates Robert Langley (54th, 21.56), Dave Robbins (66th, 22.17) and Eileen McDowell (190th, 27.03) also ran new pbs.

In all, 484 runners completed the 5k event.

Andy Wheeler claimed his second parkrun win in eight days.

Fresh from winning at Southsea the previous weekend, he scorched to victory in the 174th Lakeside event in 17.15

It was Wheeler’s 23rd Lakeside parkrun and his sixth win. The lowest he has ever finished is ninth - in his first run - and he has finished in the top two in each of his last seven Lakeside runs.

Lewis Banner (Stubbington Runners) was a distant runner-up - 58 seconds behind Wheeler in 18.17 - while third-placed Richard Magro clocked 18.41 in his first Lakeside run.

Denmead Striders’ Hannah Curtis was first woman to finish in 30th place, clocking 21.55 in her first Lakeside outing. Clubmate Tillie Johnston was six places and 35 seconds behind.

Showing that parkrun is for all ages, Ian Wale - who competes in the veterans 75-79 age category - clocked one hour and 27 seconds on his first Lakeside run.

Chris Buxton claimed his third successive Fareham parkrun victory.

The Gosport Road Runner, competing in the V55-59 section, clocked 18.27 to win by 26 seconds from Storms Menri.

Stubbington Runners pair David Mallard (18.55) and David Jennings (19.35) were third and fourth respectively - the latter in a new pb.

Fareham Crusaders’ Geraldine Perrier was first woman to finish in 18th place in a new pb of 21.34.

City of Portsmouth AC teenager Joshua Goldfinch won the 126th Whiteley parkrun in a time of 17.32.

Stubbington’s Gareth Charles was sixth in a new pb of 19.08.

There were also new pbs for Alan Doney (Portsmouth Triathletes) who was ninth in 19.21, Russell Wiseman (Stubbington Runners) who was 12th in 20.03, Dominic Ogburn (Stubbington) who was 24th in 21.29, and Bryan Newell (Stubbington) who was 42nd in 23.03.

Two more Stubbington club members were the first two women to finish - Nikki Roebuck (16th, 20.38) and Hannah Molyneaux (17th, 20.38)