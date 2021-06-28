Rohit Patel wraps up Portsmouth & Southsea’s Hampshire Cricket League victory with hat-trick

-

Patel ended with league-best figures of 5-11 after dismissing Triangle skipper Mark Langton, Ben Wallis and Simon Newsham in successive balls.

Tom Lawler (71) and Rich Foster (30) had given Triangle hope of reaching their 175 victory target, but the last six batsmen mustered just four runs between them.

Karthik Muthuraman (3-12 off six overs) had made early inroads by removing Triangle openers Mark Snook (5) and Tim Godfray (0).