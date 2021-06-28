Rohit Patel wraps up Portsmouth & Southsea’s Hampshire Cricket League victory with hat-trick
Rohit Patel wrapped up Portsmouth & Southsea 3rd XI’s Hampshire League victory over Railway Triangle by bagging a hat-trick.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:03 pm
Patel ended with league-best figures of 5-11 after dismissing Triangle skipper Mark Langton, Ben Wallis and Simon Newsham in successive balls.
Tom Lawler (71) and Rich Foster (30) had given Triangle hope of reaching their 175 victory target, but the last six batsmen mustered just four runs between them.
Karthik Muthuraman (3-12 off six overs) had made early inroads by removing Triangle openers Mark Snook (5) and Tim Godfray (0).
Bibek Dhakal (50 not out) and Miles Carter (42) had helped P & S post 174-7 against Langton (3-27) and Chris Knight (2-28).