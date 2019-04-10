Have your say

The new track & field season started with a smashing new club record as City of Portsmouth hosted their April Fools Floodlit Open at the Mountbatten Centre.

Super talented rising-star Rosa-May Sprake threw a distance of 30.07m in the discus.

This beat the previous club record for the under-13 age group by more than three metres.

The throw also saw Rosa-May take the number one spot in the United Kingdom rankings for the event.

It was a fast and furious night of action with athletes taking the chance to get a bit of competition ahead of the start of the summer leagues and building up towards the major championships to come.

The javelin and shot also took place on the night with some big throws from athletes throughout the different age groups.

City’s Callum Taylor (under-17) threw 46.90m in the javelin and Kameron Duxbury (under-20) produced a solid early-season effort of 46.85m.

Southampton’s Joshua Wise (under-20) threw 50.07m, while City youngster Liam Cawley (under-15) has produced some good throws already with a best of 49.99m at Bracknell. He managed 42.68m in Portsmouth.

The high jump and long jump rounded out the field events on the night.

On the track the sprints proved really popular with 14 heats of the 60m and 13 heats of the 150m. In the 60m Gavin Bodrell clocked the quickest time overall of 7.18sec.

Harrison Pocock ran the quickest 300m with a time of 35.60sec.

The 600m and 1k event provided athletes with an opportunity to stretch their legs and have a bit of a burn up as part of the transition from winter training, indoor competitions or cross country to summer track racing.

Liam Dunne recorded a quick time of 2.37.15 to win the 1,000m with many of coach Vince Stamp’s Invincibles group in action.

Some of the athletes doubled up, picking one of the shorter events to do and Lachlan Wellington won the 600m in 1.32.35 after finishing second in the 1,000m (2.39.49).

The 3,000m was the longest race of the night with Aldershot, Farnham & District athlete Jack Johnson (under-20) finishing first in 9min 21.8sec.