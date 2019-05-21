Rose are still waiting to bloom… Barley Mow cut it with hard-fought success… Stag charge on

Have your say

Rose in June A are still searching for their first points of the season in the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division five after suffering a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Barley Mow.

James Dugan won the opener for Rose before Andrew Lawson, with a 127 game-shot, Adam Plater and George Watson put Mow 3-1 up, writes Lee Todd.

Michael Saynor halved Rose’s deficit but Mow moved within a leg of victory with a win from Warren Bone.

Brad Lennox and Ian Saynor kept Rose in the match but Pete Roberts won the decisive final leg to give Mow the points.

Jolly Taxpayer C pulled level on points with division one’s leaders as they demolished Druids Arms 8-1.

Shaun O’Donovan put Taxpayer 1-0 up but Neil Hallett immediately restored parity for Druids.

It was one-way traffic from there on with Adam Fieldman, who fired an 18-darter, Paul La Roche, with a 17-darter, Lee Scattergood, Gary Smith, Lee O’Donovan, who hit a 180, David Smith and Jon McCourbrie swept them to a convincing win.

Stag B stay undefeated at the top of division two as they beat George & Dragon 7-2.

Dave Lock, Danny Browne and Duncan Cope gave Stag a 3-1 lead, while only Mark French could muster an early response from George.

Gareth Young scored 160 as he pulled a set back for George but that was all the resistance they could provide as Mark Barnes, David Place, John Andrews and James Scammell won the remaining sets for Stag.

Thatchers stay rooted to the foot of division three as they paid the price for being four players short and went down 7-2 to Phoenix North End C.

Tom Cheeseman, Jamie McClelland, Ian Vincent and Andy Kelleher were all awarded walkovers for Phoenix but Dave Robinson won the first set played to get Thatchers on the scoreboard.

Phoenix wasted no further time as Charlie Mitchell, Peter Smith and James Adams gave them an insurmountable lead.

Peter Lamb took the final game as a consolation for Thatchers.

Oyster House B resisted a fightback from Jolly Taxpayer B to beat them 5-4 in division four.

Malvin Waters, Mervin Keen and Graham Keen propelled Oyster into a 3-0 lead but Taxpayer’s Chris Wallis, Alex Adams and Seamus Gordon hit back to put their side back on level terms.

Denis Hatherley made it 4-3 to Oyster before David Clarke won for Taxpayer to force a decider which David A Hatherley emerged victorious from to give Oyster the match.

Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) threw a 13-dart leg while Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) notched a 14-darter and 180.

Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) recorded 15 and 18-dart efforts and Lloyd Walker (Phoenix North End B) had a 15-dart leg and 180.

There were 18-dart legs by Ben Huntington, Mike Symes (both from Admiral Drake B) and Danny Harmer (Pelham Arms).

Steve Greenwood (Pelham Arms) checked out on 120 and Tony Small (Newcome Arms B) hit a 110 game-shot.

Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B), Trevor Rogers (Rose in June C), Darrell Manchip (Artillery Arms), Rae Lawson (Barley Mow), Steve Ketchen (Lord Chichester C), Lee Brothers (Shearer Arms), Martin Simmons (Graham Arms), Leigh Rawlins (Clarence Gardens), Joe Sweetman (Portland Arms), Nick Hatherley (British Queen) and Tom Chandler (Tap) all fired in maximums.