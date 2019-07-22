Rose in June C grow as Artillery Arms misfire in Portsmouth Men's Darts Summer League

Have your say

Rose in June C wasted little time as they dispatched Artillery Arms 5-4 in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division one, writes Lee Todd.

Archie Newstead, Terry Archer and Dan Jafkins put them 3-0 up before Darrell Manchip got Artillery off the mark.

Liam Jafkins and Chris Jafkins, who hit an 18-darter and 180, bagged the points for Rose.

Artillery’s Roy Morran, Graham Davies and Jon Cooper then made the scoreline respectable.

Stag B sit two points clear at the top of division two after beating Apsley House 5-4.

Dave Lock opened proceedings for Stag and James Scammell doubled their tally with a 15-dart leg and 117 finish.

Apsley then turned the tables with Graham Wheatley, Gareth Rees and Paul Morgan on the mark.

However, Mick Tate, David Place Jnr and Dion Jukes rattled off three on the trot to give Stag an insurmountable lead.

Tom Debrowski scored 171 as he won a late consolation.

Phoenix North End C beat Druids Arms B 6-3 to leapfrog them in the division three table.

Darren Burr, Ian Vincent, Charlie Mitchell, Steve Burtenshaw and Anthony Adams helped Phoenix into a 6-1 lead.

Nigel Coleman mustered the early response, although Martin Clifford did hit a 116 game-shot in his set.

A walkover for Graham Clow and win by Sean Etherington reduced Druids final deficit.

Graham Arms moved above Derby Tavern in division four after beating them 5-4.

Rob Knowles, Martin Simmons, Terry Griffiths and Andrew Duffin put Graham within a leg of victory before Robbie Brooks and Les Weston pulled two back.

Alan Duffin sealed the victory before Anthony Plummer and Les Browne won consolations for Derby.

Lord Chichester C kept themselves in the division five promotion race with a 5-4 win against Admiral Drake A.

Steve Ketchen and Jim Stanhope made a winning start before Mark Mitchell and Chris Potter restored parity for Drake.

Paul Collins edged Chichester back in front but Richard Linford immediately cancelled it out.

Chichester’s Paul Haines was awarded a walkover to put his side 4-3 up.

But the next leg went to Drake’s Martyn Coles to force a decider which Jamie Williams won for Chichester.