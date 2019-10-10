Royals and Deans not in line for FA Vase riches even if they make progress

Have your say

AFC Portchester and Horndean won’t be playing for big money in tomorrow’s FA Vase first round ties.

The prize money on offer in the tournament is nothing like the cash prizes on offer in the FA Cup and FA Trophy, writes Simon Carter.

A cheque for £825 goes to the Vase first round winners, with that increasing to £900 for a second round success.

Compare that to the FA Cup, where the winners of an extra preliminary round tie will bank £2,250.

In the Trophy, extra preliminary round winners receive £1,500.

2019/20 Vase prize money

First round winners: £825 (losers £275). Second round: £900 (£300). Third round: £1,125 (£375). Fourth round: £1,875 (£625). Fifth round: £2,250 (£750). Quarter-final: £4,125 (£1,375). Semi-final: £5,500 (£1,750). Final: £30,000 (£20,000

Neither Horndean or Portchester have ever got past the third round in the FA Vase.

Horndean have twice reached the third round in 21 seasons of trying.

They first got to that stage in 2012-13 – losing 5-0 at home to Bemerton Heath – and repeated the feat in 2017/18 where they again lost to fellow Wessex Leaguers, this time Hamble Club.

Portchester only started entering the Vase in 2010-11, and in nine seasons have reached the third round just once.

That was in 2014/15 when, after winning through four rounds, they lost 1-0 at home to Tunbridge Wells.

Overall, Wessex League clubs have a respectable record in the competition.

Three clubs have lifted the Vase – Alex Pike’s Wimborne in 1991-92, Winchester City in 2003-04 and Sholing in 2013-14.

Current Moneyfields captain Lewis Fennemore was part of Sholing’s Wembley winning team five years ago, as was Gosport’s Mike Carter.

In addition, AFC Totton reached the 2007 final – where a team containing ex-Fareham Town striker Floyd Hamodu lost 3-1 to Truro.