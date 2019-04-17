Four fabulous fixtures will take place at Hooks Lane on Friday as part of the Rugby Against Cancer event with the Rowans Hospice.

Matches at the superb home of Havant rugby club include youth and senior action.

The Big Pirate Rugby Fun Day takes place on Friday

The event is called the Big Pirate Rugby Fun Day and starts at 12midday on Good Friday. The Pirate theme in tribute to the Pompey Pirate – Ex-Navy steward Craig Bryden who died age 58 after battling lung cancer.

First Havant under-15 girls face Trojans. Then Havant boys under-15s will be in as they take on opposition from Trojans as well.

Rugby Against Cancer Ladies team take on an Invitational Select XV before the finale which is Rugby Against Cancer against the Jigsaws Invitational Side.

Other activities take place with children’s entertainment and a raffle. Also part of the day will be a supporters lunch, guest speakers and an evening party. Tickets are £5 for over 16s and £5 for party tickets (these are limited in number).