Have your say

The biggest attendance record at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun was smashed to mark the start of a new decade.

In the first event of 2020, which took place on New Year’s Day, a huge field of 987 completed the course.

A huge turnout took part in the New Year's Day Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010120-8)

It surpassed the previous biggest turnout of 777 by more than 200 and made it the perfect start to the new decade for the organisers of the event.

The incredible numbers that welcomed in the new year at Lee-on-the-Solent have made it the most successful one-off parkrun in terms of numbers taking part across the area.

The next highest turnout for a parkrun around the county is held at Southsea, with 554 the most on a single day to complete the event.

Meanwhile, the record numbers at Fareham (484), Whiteley (460), Portsmouth Lakeside (429) and Havant (366) all fall some way short of the New Year’s Day turnout at Lee-on-the-Solent.

Runners make their way around the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun course. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010120-13)

On a record breaking occasion, it was Southampton Athletics Club Sam Costley who crossed the line first.

His time of 15:48 was a personal best and saw him break the tape to make it a perfect start to 2020 on a personal level for him.

Rob Arkell has now finished second in each of his past two visits to the Lee-on-the-Solent course as he came home after Costley (16:48).

First timer at Lee, James Moore, completed the top three, completing the course in a time of 16:59.

Gosport Road Runners' Nikki Moxham was the first female to finish. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010120-7)

Teenager Joshua Goldfinch recorded a Lee-on-the-Solent event pb of 17:02 as he came home in fourth position.

Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham marked the new decade in fine style as she was the first female to finish (18:53).

n Just as in the Lee-on-the-Solent event, a record was also broken at the Whiteley parkrun.

The finishing number of 460 was the best ever at the course on a one-off occasion.

Volunteers for the New Year's Day Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010120-5)

First timer Oli Hawkins was first home as the largest field in a Whiteley event was recorded (16:54).

The New Forest Junior Athletics Club runner completed the course 10 seconds prior to second-placed Adam Barlow crossing the line (17:04).

Jordan Winbourne of Hedge End Running Club was third home in a time of 17:48.

A quartet of first timers at Whiteley Nick Craig (18:20), Ryan Pegoraro (18:34), David Gaskell (18:37) and Duncan Edwards (18:42) all come home inside the top 10, finishing fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Jen Granger of Southampton Athletics Club led the way in the female section (20:11).