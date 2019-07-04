Have your say

Ryde Lawn remain the only unbeaten side in the Portsmouth & District League ladies' division one following their defeat of Lee, writes Alan Best.

Carrie Bateman and Zyrieda Denning edged a closely-fought third set against Lee’s Patsy Scarborough and Kate Russell 7-6.

Ryde’s second pair, Lyn Sandy and Kahren Barter, claimed the other rubber to hand their side a 3-1 win and condemn Lee to a first defeat of the season.

Warsash’s campaign has been slow but they made up for lost time with a 4-0 win over Portsmouth Tennis Academy in division two, while Canoe Lake II maintained their unbeaten record with a 3-1 win over Ryde Lawn II.

In division three, Alverstoke stretched their winning streak to four in a row when they overcame Ryde Lawn III.

Meanwhile, in division four Chichester II opened up an almost unassailable lead after a hard-fought winning draw against Avenue IV.

The rubbers were shared 2-2 and the sets 4-4 but Chichester won 32 games to Avenue’s 25, giving them the extra point.

JEM Tennis cranked up the pressure in men’s division one by claiming a winning draw against Canoe Lake.

JEM’s second pair, Mark Turl and Andy Long, lost their rubber against Christophe Hardy and Adam Ankorn, but took a crucial set off them.

It delivered JEM the extra point as they won 5-4.

There was a thrilling match at Ryde Mead, the home team fought out 11 close sets against Lee II, before Lee came home 3-1 victors.

Avenue II clocked up a third successive win against Canoe Lake II to all but secure promotion to the top tier.

Alverstoke’s 4-0 win over Chichester II puts them in a similar position in division four, although Fishbourne II’s 3-1 win over Canoe Lake IV ensures Alverstoke need one more victory to be certain of going up.

Avenue III and Chichester have had disappointing seasons and lie towards the bottom of mixed division three, but they fought out a rare tied match.

Ryde Lawn III, Seacourt, and Ventnor picked up respective 4-0 wins against Carlton Green, Avenue IV and Rowlands Castle in mixed division three.