Sam Northeast gives credit to Hampshire bowlers for keeping team on a roll with win against Nottinghamshire

Sam Northeast praised the way Hampshire’s bowlers helped the team continue their impressive run of form by wrapping up a comfortable win against Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

It was a strong performance from the hosts overall on the Isle of Wight.

They won by 244 runs at Newclose.

Stand-in captain Sam Northeast gave credit to the bowlers who dismissed Nottinghamshire for 194 on the final day of play in the County Championship division one match.

He said: ‘We got the momentum. The ball stayed low at times and the bowlers kept hitting that spot over and over and that was the key.

‘There is a lot of confidence in that bowling group and we are on a bit of a roll.’

Looking back the work of Joe Weatherley and Oli Soames in setting up the game was vital for Hampshire as well.

That provided the platform as they refused to buckle under pressure in the match.

Northeast added: ‘Day one was crucial because there was a bit there for the bowling for Notts and the opening stand was one of the key moments of the game – Soames and Weatherley set the game up.

‘From there we battled to get into a good position and it is a really good win against a really strong Notts side.’

Next for Hampshire is a trip to Lord’s on Saturday for the final of the Royal London One-Day Cup when they take on Somerset (11am).

Northeast hopes he can keep his good run going as captain in the absence of James Vince who will be on England duty.

‘It would be nice to keep up my 100 per cent captaincy win rate forever,’ said Northeast.

‘It is a really good start to the season and we’ll hope to continue it on Saturday.’

Meanwhile, with a win and a good atmosphere Hampshire enjoyed hosting their match at Newclose on the Isle of Wight.

Northeast said: ‘The guys turned up not knowing what to expect from an out ground but everyone has come away thinking it is a really good experience.

‘Sometimes you can get really bad out grounds but for certain there will be more cricket played here in the future.’