Samuel Laxton shows winning mentality despite rising standards at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Samuel Laxton secured his third successive division one title and a fourth in total as all three divisional winners of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar were decided on the final day of the season.

The 14-year-old beat Thomas Sharp in his third match to make it impossible for runner-up Jamie Wilson to overtake him.

It’s been a remarkable year for the young potter from Portsmouth.

Last May, Laxton produced the performance of his career to claim the Cuestars South of England under-21 bronze tour championship play-off in Swindon.

The talented potter is currently in sixth place in his debut season on the Cuestars silver tour.

He and Dean Russell are members of the Copnor Xcels team who won the Portsmouth league’s Peter Rook Cup final a fortnight ago.

And next month he travels to Leeds for the last-16 of the English Under-14 Championship.

Junior league organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons Laxton lacks self-belief – despite his successes.

He said: ‘Samuel’s ability to win snooker matches is legendary.

‘The overall standard in the junior leagues continues to rise but still Samuel manages to come out on top.

‘I just wish he had as much belief in his own ability as his peers and I have.’

Meanwhile, Zak Truscott won the top group to take third place from Cuestars bronze tour rankings champion-elect Owen Jenkins.

Russell was undefeated in the second group to claim the division two crown.

Three victories helped Jake Sharp pip Antony Terroni for first place in division three on frames won.

A new 20-week season kicks off next Wednesday at 4.30pm.

Two days earlier, the in-form Billy Reid won the top group in the Monday Junior Snooker League and climbed to fourth in division one.

Reid’s only defeat was at the hands of Ryan Wilson, another player producing results which six months ago would have seemed impossible.

Aaron Wilson was undefeated in the second group.

Rhys Pearce marked the first anniversary of the Junior Pool League by extending his lead at the top of division one.

He took maximum points despite a minor hiccup against Harrison Heath.

Archie Crump also won seven frames but finished second on the head-to-head rule. He climbs to third place

Jayden Brookes heads division two on frames won from Rhys Daffin.

Elsewhere, Jamie Wilson became the youngest finalist in the six-year history of the annual Club Championship at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

The 15-year-old, from Havant, pocketed £50 after losing 3-1 to Alex Dunkley.

And his run of 85 against Connor Benzey in the last-eight was one point shy of a share of the £10 high-break prize.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.