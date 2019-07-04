Sarisbury Athletic aim to move a step closer to a showpiece Lord’s final when they travel to Oxfordshire side Cumnor in the National Village Cup on Saturday.

The Hollow outfit beat Wiltshire-based Burbage in the last round and another win will edge them closer to an appearance at the Home of Cricket.

Sarisbury were held together by Sam Floyd, who performed a similar role when they were crowned regional champions with a success over Liphook & Ripsley.

The opener made 74 from 112 balls and allowed his side set a target of 183.

Josh Hill, a double-centurion this year, was the next best scorer with 29 from 22 balls.

Burbage had a nightmare start with the bat, however.

Chris Sanders and Jordan Wright were deadly with the ball and proved a potent combination.

The former finished with figures of two for five from eight overs, which included five maidens.

Wright bowled six overs, taking three for 20, and leaving Burbage on 25 for five.

Although the visitors staged a mini-fightback it proved in vain and they were bowled out for 117.

Sarisbury will be looking for a similar display at Cumnor as they look to reach the quarter-finals in their maiden year in the competition.

First, though, they host Sparsholt in a Southern League division one encounter at The Hollow.

‘We have to make sure we keep our eye on the ball in both league and cup,’ said stalwart Jon Floyd.

Meanwhile, in division three, Josh McCoy is demanding a stronger batting performance from Purbrook in their visit to Trojans.

The captain was disappointed by his side’s display in their four-wicket defeat at Portsmouth & Southsea.

‘It was a game we should have won easily,’ said McCoy.

‘We just didn't perform with the bat and it was a bit embarrassing.

‘The wicket was a bit spicy in the first hour but we kept throwing our wickets away.

‘It was a setback but we have to try to keep winning.’

Hambledon visit league leaders Bashley (Rydal) II looking to avoid a third successive defeat.

In division two, Waterlooville are aiming to topple pace-setters Totton & Eling at Rowlands Avenue.